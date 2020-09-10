Lynda passed away unexpectedly back in April. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19th from 12 - 4 at the Clyde Scott's Hall located at 1459 Sheffield Rd, North Dumfries. The Richardson family would like to welcome all friends and family out to celebrate the life of their beloved wife/mother. It will be a indoor and outdoor celebration, pop by and say hi or stay for a while. There will be also be sandwiches and snacks for everyone to enjoy.



