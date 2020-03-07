|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mabel McEwin on March 3, 2020 in her 102 year. Mabel was predeased by her husband Keith and her son Tim of Coquitlam, B.C.. She was the cherished mother of Randy and Jan of Freelton, Ontario, Rae of Cambridge (Preston) (the late Kathy) , daughter-in-law, Angela of Coquitlam B.C. and Chris and Sue of Salem, Ontario. Loving grandma to 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mable was Born at York Castle in England and lived there until she was 3 with her family before moving to Canada. Mabel was full of life. Mabel's doors were always open, she was always happiest when she was entertaining in her home. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and she will be dearly missed. A special thank you to all of the caring staff who looked after Mabel in Room 219 on Hespeler Floor. A Celebration of Mabel's life will be held on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Coutts Funeral Home - 96 St. Andrew's Street, Cambridge, ON. In Lieu of flowers donations to S.P.C.A would be appreciated. For more information please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 7, 2020