Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in her 83rd year. Survived by her dear husband of more than 60 years, Richard Goebel of Cambridge. Mae is also survived by her loving siblings and their partners, as well as numerous nephews and nieces from across Canada. Mae led a quiet life. She loved her family and friends, her home, long walks around Hespeler, a good recipe, and her cat. She is predeceased by her loving parents, Walter and Bertha Forward, and her dear sisters Marie Ogilvy, Arlene Budgell, Evelyn King, and Carol Ann Tobin. At Mae's request, no funeral service is planned. Cremation has taken place. We are forever grateful for the exemplary care Mae received at St. Joseph's Longterm Care Home (Guelph) by Dr. Isla McPherson, Tania Bushey BSO and all the caring staff of Ashley Lane. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
. "Embraced in the loving arms of those who went before."