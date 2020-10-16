Born in Windsor, Ontario, to Wilfred and Ruth Hewlett on May 10, 1940, was promoted to glory October 4, 2020 from Cambridge, Ontario. Beloved husband of Anne (Jackson), dear father of Alan and Dusanka, and Valerie and Andrew Ward, and beloved grandfather to grandcats Moose, Annie and Bobby. Favourite brother of Joy (Doug) Attenborough, Marilyn (Doug) Field, Judy (Dr. Tom) Carey. Brother-in-law to Colley (Pat) Jackson, and Gord (Melodie) Jackson. Ralph has been a faithful 'Defender of the Faith' and servant of the Lord as a minister of The Salvation Army in Canada and Bermuda since 1966. Ralph served as Padre for the Korea Veterans of Cambridge Unit 13 as well as the Canadian Airborne Association, Unit 4. He was also a member of the Probus Club of Cambridge. A Celebration of Ralph's life has been held at The Salvation Army Cambridge Citadel, 12 Shade Street, Cambridge, ON N1R 4J5 on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 pm. Interment followed at Park Lawn Cemetery. Ralph's family wishes to thank Dr. A. Attalla, the Home-Care PSW's, CAP, CMH Teams and the EMT's for their care and compassion. In Ralph's memory, donations can be made to The Salvation Army Cambridge Citadel or Cambridge Citadel Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.