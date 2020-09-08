1/
Malcolm Dearlove-Stefan
2000-08-22 - 2020-03-15
We don’t know what happened on March 15 2020. All we know is that Malcolm is no longer with us. All we know is that we miss him. All we know is that this feeling of unfathomable loss will be with us forever. We are finally able to gather, to share this loss together on Sunday September 13 from 1-3pm. We hope family and friends will join us for a drop-in visitation to celebrate the life of Malcolm. All public health recommendations will be in place - remember masks are mandatory.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
