|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maria (2009). Manuel will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family as well as his friends. Private family services will be held. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 21, 2020