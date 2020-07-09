1/1
Manuel REGO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Dos Anjos. Loving father to Cidalia (Adalberto), Duarte (Tracy). Avo to Vanessa (Josh), Ryan (Kabrena), Alex (Jesse), Ainsley (Tyler) and Quinn. Great-grandfather to Ben and Griffin. He is predeceased by his parents Jose and Jacinta Rego, brothers Ernesto (Conceicao), Jose Antonio (Virgina), Joao (Natalia), Maria Jose (Antonio). Private Visitation and Service at Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge (519) 740-0669 on Friday, July 3, 2020. Final resting place is at Park Lawn Cemetery, Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital (Medical Daycare, COPD Unit) or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. A special thank you to Dr. Doherty and Team, as well as nurse Ram for the great care and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved