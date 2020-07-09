Manuel REGO

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Dos Anjos. Loving father to Cidalia (Adalberto), Duarte (Tracy). Avo to Vanessa (Josh), Ryan (Kabrena), Alex (Jesse), Ainsley (Tyler) and Quinn. Great-grandfather to Ben and Griffin. He is predeceased by his parents Jose and Jacinta Rego, brothers Ernesto (Conceicao), Jose Antonio (Virgina), Joao (Natalia), Maria Jose (Antonio). Private Visitation and Service at Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge (519) 740-0669 on Friday, July 3, 2020. Final resting place is at Park Lawn Cemetery, Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital (Medical Daycare, COPD Unit) or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. A special thank you to Dr. Doherty and Team, as well as nurse Ram for the great care and support.