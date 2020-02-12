|
|
Passed from this life on February 7, 2020 in Nepean, Ontario, at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry and sister, Elisabeth. Loved mother of Ursula of Asheville and Harald and his wife Janet of Ajijic. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Krista (Jawad) of Doha, Jenifer (Greg) of Calgary, Amanda (Ryan) of Birch Hills, and Brady of Ottawa as well as great-grandchildren Maya, Luka, Kaiden, Kaius, Wyatt, Jesse, and Declan. To honour her wishes, no viewing or services will be held. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. If you wish to commemorate her passing, please make a donation to the through Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 12, 2020