It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Maria "Teresa" Cappella on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 86 years of age. Survived by her daughters Anna Cantelon and Claudia Beeso. Grandmother of Ashlie (Leonard) Martin, Tiffany (Daniel) Doody, Niki and Erik Gordier. Great-grandmother of Lilly, Aubree and Cash Martin. A heartfelt thank you to Julie for her compassion and care. Family and friends will be received at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N, Breslau, for visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with a service to follow. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 19, 2020