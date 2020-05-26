Passed away at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener surrounded by her family on Sunday May 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edmundo. Cherished mother of David (Antonia) and Tony (Val). Proud grandmother of Jacqueline (Mike), Christine (Vince), Veronica (Nelson), Lyndsay (Eddie) and Kris as well as her 11 great-grandchildren. Private family services have taken place, with interment following at Mount View Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donation made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 26, 2020.