Passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Jose Abel Chaves (1964). Beloved mother of Filomena Glasnovic (late Joza), Olinda DaSilva (Vasco), and Jose Abel Chaves (Teresa). Cherished grandmother to 6 grandchildren: Roxy (Steve), Angel (Damen), Abel (Beth), Phillip, Ashley, and Nicholas. Beloved great-grandmother to Brooklin, Ava, Addison, and Aiden. Maria is survived by her youngest sibling Maria Lina Monteiro, and sister-in-law's Conçeicão Resendes and Laura Amaral (David). She will be sadly missed by her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Predeceased by her siblings Jose (Filomena), Angelina, Filomena (Agostinho), Manuel, and Helena (Jose). After the loss of her husband, Maria and her 3 young children arrived in Cambridge in 1972 to join her siblings and make a better life for her children. With the support of her family and her hard work, Maria was able to give her children an education and watch them grow and become successful. Upon her retirement, she spent many summers with family and friends in Santa Maria, Portugal. She was a member of the Our Lady of Fatima RC Church and in her later years she would make daily trips to St. Ambrose Church for mass and spend time at the Adoration Chapel. Maria spent many hours with life-long friends playing cards and enjoyed visits and outings with her family and friends. She was affectionately known as "Tia Maria Ricarda", she crocheted, made "Coscoroes", loved music, and socializing. Maria was fiercely independent, proud, and had a positive and strong will to live. Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all. Maria's grandchildren were her pride and joy, she enjoyed watching them grow up and succeed in their own lives. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her loving insistence to eat more of her famous "Biscoitos." "Avó, we will miss our annual New Year's Eve Celebration and the following New Year's Day get-together." Special thanks are extended to the staff at Hilltop Manor for their dedicated care this past year. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street N, Cambridge, N1R 5N6 (519)-740-0669 where visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 7-9 pm. Prayers Wednesday evening 8:15 pm at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ambrose Church, Elgin St S. (at South St.) Cambridge, on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount View Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.