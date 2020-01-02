Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Manecbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Do Socorro Manecbo

Add a Memory
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday December 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Cherished sister of Maria Alcina (Jose), the late Jose Lucio (Maria de Lurdes) and Manuel (Gorette). Maria will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Antonio and Angelina Da Gloria Mancebo. Maria was a long-time employee of Arc Industry where she will be sadly missed by her co-workers and colleagues. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends were received on Monday December 23, 2019 from 6-9p.m. Rosary was recited at 8p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin St., S., Cambridge on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at 10a.m. Interment followed at Parklawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Community Living Cambridge or the . The family would like to extend a special thank you to Riverbend Place for the loving care given to Maria and her family over the past year and a half, as well as the staff of Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their care during the last week of her life.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -