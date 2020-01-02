|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday December 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Cherished sister of Maria Alcina (Jose), the late Jose Lucio (Maria de Lurdes) and Manuel (Gorette). Maria will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Antonio and Angelina Da Gloria Mancebo. Maria was a long-time employee of Arc Industry where she will be sadly missed by her co-workers and colleagues. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends were received on Monday December 23, 2019 from 6-9p.m. Rosary was recited at 8p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin St., S., Cambridge on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at 10a.m. Interment followed at Parklawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Community Living Cambridge or the . The family would like to extend a special thank you to Riverbend Place for the loving care given to Maria and her family over the past year and a half, as well as the staff of Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their care during the last week of her life.