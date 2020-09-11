Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband, Oswald (2002) of 50 years. Loving mother to Kurt (Diane) and Anita (Jeff). Grandmother to April, Cory, Kaili, Erin, Brenna and Andrew. Mary was a long time proud Legion member. She was always taking the family photos (like it or not!) and made sure everyone was kept warm with an afghan made with love. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th. For information about the times, please contact Needham Funeral Service at 519-434-9141. Condolences may be left for the family at www.needhamfuneralhome.com
.