Maria "Mary" KNIBUTAT
Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband, Oswald (2002) of 50 years. Loving mother to Kurt (Diane) and Anita (Jeff). Grandmother to April, Cory, Kaili, Erin, Brenna and Andrew. Mary was a long time proud Legion member. She was always taking the family photos (like it or not!) and made sure everyone was kept warm with an afghan made with love. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th. For information about the times, please contact Needham Funeral Service at 519-434-9141. Condolences may be left for the family at www.needhamfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Needham Funeral Service
520 Dundas Street
London, ON N6B1W6
5194349141
