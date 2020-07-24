Maria SOUSA

Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 93. She is reunited with her beloved husband of more than 60 wonderful years, Daniel Sousa (2009). Sadly missed by her two sons Joe and his wife Valdomira and Manuel. Cherished forever by her grandchildren Danny (Petrina), Brian (Katie), Jennifer (Arthur), Serina, Stephanie (Ian) and her great-grandchildren, Sofia, Dominic, Dezmen, Sylas, Mira, Emma, Carter, and Hallie. Survived by her sister Antonia Viveros. Visitation was held at the Barthel Funeral Home and the Mass of a Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Clements Catholic Church, Cambridge. Interment followed at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge.