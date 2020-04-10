|
PALINSKI, Marianna (Smutniak) With the same quiet dignity she lived her life, Mary passed away at Derbecker's Heritage House in St. Jacobs on April 7, 2020 in her 93rd year. Loving mother to Phyllis Glass (Jim), Stanley Matte Palinski (Vera), and Wanda Jean Hussey (Rick). Beloved Babcia to Sandy Palinski (Rob), Shawn Racz (Cheryl), and Amanda Hussey (Jeff). Great Babcia to Myles Palinski, Gwen Palinski and Greyson Racz. Sister to Stan Smutniak, Donna Coburn and Jenny McDermott (Hayes). Predeceased by husband Phillip, son Chester Rozen (Gloria), daughter Donusha Racz (Leslie), brother-in-law Eugene Coburn and sister-in-law Marie Smutniak. In 1939, Mary was with her family on the last British ship allowed to leave Poland as Germany invaded. They landed in Halifax, NS, travelled to their new homestead near Peace River, Alberta; and eventually made their home in rural Cambridge for the last 69 years. Mary was a founding, active member of the Cambridge Polish Alliance Club. After her retirement from Newlands, she volunteered her time to the Sheffield Lions Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Ambrose R.C. Church; and did some much-loved travelling to Poland, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland, Florida and the Caribbean. Mary loved to crochet and garden, and was called upon often to make some of her home baking. The family would like to thank the dedicated, caring staff at Derbecker's Heritage House where she lived since December 2018. Mary transitioned easily into her new home, and spoke so fondly of the staff, referring to them as "her girls". Donations would be appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Corbett's FH, Cambridge, Ontario.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 10, 2020