Marie passed away December 24, 2019 at the age of 63, after many years fighting cancer, we didn't get a chance to celebrate her life because of Covid, Marie was born June 18, 1956, we will be holding a celebration of life for Marie on September 15, Marie's friends and family are welcome to join us for more information contact frankcater55@gmail.com



