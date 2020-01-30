Home

Marie LAMBKE


1928 - 05
Marie LAMBKE In Memoriam
For a very special wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend. If roses grow in Heaven Lord, Then pick a bunch for me, Place them in my mother's arms, and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek, and hold her for a while, Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday, But there is an ache within my heart, That will never go away. We love you mom and miss you, more than words can say, Judy, Jean, Sherry, Austyn and Amanda. PS. Mom, can you give Dad, Barb and Donna a big hug and kiss for us.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 30, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
