Passed peacefully, with family by her side, on the evening of Wednesday January 8, 2020, in her 80th year. Loving mother of Steven ( Kim ), Paul, Clair ( Richard ) and Frank. Grandmother of Dekard, Selina, Ken ( Anna ), Ashley ( Rob ) and Austin. Great grandmother of Kailen, Grayson, Jack and Wyatt. Her smile, warmth and witty humor will be remembered by friends and extended family in both Canada and her native Hungary. Marika requested that her memory be celebrated independent of a local funeral and as such is to be interred alongside her beloved brother Pal in the family plot in Kemendolar, Hungary. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her extended care team in Cambridge, ON and a special thank you to the care and compassion shown by the staff at King City Lodge care home in King City, ON.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 14, 2020