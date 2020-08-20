1/1
Marilyn (Boomer) Schmitz
It is with our deepest sorrow and the utmost love that our family announces the passing of Marilyn Eileen Ruth Schmitz (Boomer) on July 21st 2020. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband John (Schmitty), children Jeff (Theresa), John(Beaver) (Kim) and all of her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Jackie Holmes, her brothers Gary (Debbie), Harry (Fay), Randy, sister Brenda (Brian) and numerous relatives and friends from Cambridge as well as her retirement town of Owen Sound. Marilyn returned home to our LORD to be reunited with her mother and best friend Muriel, father Stan, as well as her two brothers Terry and David (Nip) Boomer. She has also been recently joined by our sister-in-law Jill Griffiths Boomer As an expression of sympathy donations can be made in her name to the Hespeler branch 272 of the Royal Canadian Legion or to a charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
