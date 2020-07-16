Passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2020 at Hilltop Manor in her 87th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce Hoiles (1984). Loving mother of Debbie (Dave), Diane (Tony) and Steven (Liz). Special Gram to Lindsay (Brock), Lauren (Alex) Jasmine (Kevin), Weston, Keiko and Hana and great Grandsons Tate, Simon and Tripp. Special Thank you to Betty Ann and Liz for their support over the last couple of years and the staff of Speed River Hilltop Manor. Cremation has taken place. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
