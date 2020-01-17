|
Madge peacefully passed away on January 14, 2020 in her 72nd year after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife to Helmut; loved mom to Nicole Martin (Guy), and Rodger Kuhn; cherished nana to Hope and Eric Kuhn and Maddy, Jax and Paige Martin. Also survived by one brother and predeceased by one brother and one sister, also predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth (Bessie) Johnston. Madge worked for many years in the Guidance Office at Glenview Park Secondary School. She had a love for her dogs which she would walk endlessly. Special thanks to Dr. Leber and his team at Juravinski Hospital and to the staff of St. Peter's Hospital. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations to the SPCA or Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 17, 2020