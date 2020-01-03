|
Passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 99. Marjorie was a kind, loving, and generous woman. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grand kids. She was a member of the Navy Vets and Cambridge Seniors for many years, and worked at the Wooley Shoe Co. for 17 years. Marjorie will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Fred Gowing (Madeleine d.), Ray Gowing (Henny d.), Bill Gowing (Jessie), daughters Joan Edgar (Dan), Lois Walker (Brad), 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Marjorie was predeceased by her beloved husband Wellington Earl Gowing, her grandson Rob Edgar, and many more cherished family members and friends. A Funeral Service was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at T. Little Funeral Home (223 Main St., Cambridge) at 1:00 pm with a reception afterward. Interment at Mount View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hamilton General Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com