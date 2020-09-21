Marta WAKEFORD

1/1
Marta Marie Wakeford passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill Wakeford for 60 years. Dear mother of the late Guy (wife Cathy of Leamington). Deeply loved and respected Nana of Jim and his wife Angela; Aaron and his wife Tina; Carl and his wife Tina; Christine and her husband Doug; and Catherine and her husband Travis. Loving "Grannan" of James Guy, Patrick, William, Vivienne, Amelia, Nathan, Cole, and Charley. Dear sister of Earl Hodgson, Melody Hamilton, Bernie Hodgson, Jim Hodgson, and the late Wendy Hurd. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, especially Mary MacIntyre, Mary Crawford, Anna May and Dennis Gillingham, and Patti West. We remember Marta's favourite saying: "Don't be sad that it is over, be happy that it happened!" A private Celebration of Marta's Life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). As ex-pressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
