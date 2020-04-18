|
|
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his 88th year. Martyn is survived by his loving wife Brenda(nee Wright) of 66 years, daughter Julie Croteau (John) and grandchildren Jonathon, Emily (Anthony) and Madeline. Predeceased by his son Christopher (2017), sister Eunice and brother Colin. Martyn, along with his brother Colin, was evacuated to Canada during WWII at 7 years of age. He lived with an Aunt and then with the Fenton family in North Cobalt, Ontario, until returning to England in 1944. In 1969, Martyn came back to Canada with his wife and 2 children to spend his remaining 50 years in the country he came to love. Martyn is also survived by brother-in-law Albert and many nieces and nephews in England and the USA. Cremation has taken place. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of 5 Medicine at CMH for their care of Martyn and the many PSWs from CarePartners who cared for and supported Martyn and his family for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."-Winnie-the-Pooh
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 18, 2020