Passed away peacefully, with her husband of more than 50 years, David by her side on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Place. Mary will also be lovingly remembered by her son Steven Solinger, granddaughter Trinity Helena Solinger and her mother Maria Solinger, sister Peggy Brown, sister-in-law Norma Stubbs, her nieces and extended family and friends. During her life, Mary volunteered with various organizations, loved writing poetry, but most of all, loved her family. The family wish to thank the staff and volunteers of St. Luke's Place for their compassionate care. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to Visitation at the T. Little Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Cambridge (519-623-1290) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8: 00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by her family.