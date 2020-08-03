Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of Vilbert. Loving mother of Barbara Da Silva, Brian (Joanne), Mark (Kim), Peter (Donna), David, Ann (Ian) Correia, Jane Petrunti, and Shelley Da Silva. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and by her great-grandchildren. A visitation was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. There will be a Graveside Service at New Hope Cemetery, 235 Cooper Street, Cambridge on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend while adhering to the Provincial social distancing guidelines. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.ca
Don't weep at my grave, For I am not there, I've a date with a butterfly To dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine, Wild and free, Playing tag with the wind, While I'm waiting for thee.