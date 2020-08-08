1/1
Mary Catherine McKENNA
1924-10-03 - 2020-08-05
After a long and productive life, Kaye has left us, peacefully, at the age of 95. Much loved by her children: Kathleen (Richard Blackwell) of Toronto, Colin (deceased), James of Calgary, Shelagh (Paul Smith) of Bowmanville, Paul (deceased), and Christine (Jason Boyer) of Toronto. Scrabble-playing Grandma to Alex, Liam and Julia Blackwell, Jillian MacLaurin (Peter), Jennifer Dolan (Kris), Katie McKenna and Kelsie Hammond (Josh Brown). Great-grandma to Colin MacLaurin, and Eve and Trevor Dolan; and doggie-grandma to Rumba. She was predeceased by James McKenna, her husband of 59 years, in 2014. Kaye was one of 9 children born to Mary (Campbell) and Colin MacIsaac in the oceanside village of Port Hood, Cape Breton Island. She moved to Halifax right after high school at age 16 to work and help support her family during WWII. Her career there included important supporting roles in the telegraph office and the Eastern Air Command. After the war she moved to Ontario, where she met and married Jim, a handsome young Irishman. Together they raised six children in Galt (now Cambridge) and were active in St. Patrick's Parish. Kaye was a talented bookkeeper, gardener, avid reader of history and proud Maritimer. She also knitted countless sweaters and socks as gifts, and will be missed by everyone who received them. Special thanks to her caregivers at Kensington Gardens in Toronto (3E-South), where she lived for her last two years. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 53 Wellington Street, in Cambridge, for family and those living locally who wish to attend. No reception at this time. Donations may be made to the Comboni Missionaries or the Kensington Health Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON. (519)-740-0669


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
