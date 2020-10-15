1/1
Mary Cecelia Veronica Hedges
1927-02-01 - 2020-10-07
It is with both sadness and great solace that we share the news of our Mothers passing. Our sorrow in missing her is already so real, yet comfort comes in knowing she is at last pain free and at peace. Mom was predeceased by our father Ronald, January 3, 2012. Cherished mother of three daughters, Donna (David) Mitchell of Vancouver, Linda Collins of Burlington, MaryEllen (John) Hibbs of Drumheller, AB. Grandmother to Nicole and Andrew Mitchell, Kris, Matt (Becky) and Jeff (Katie) Collins, and Johnny (Sarah) and Kyle (Rachel) Hibbs. She had ten wonderful great-grandchildren. Mary will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Mom's immense passion were words and word games. She was a serious expert at playing bookworm on her computer. Her greatest talent though was the wonderful things she could transform from a skein of wool! Many hands and feet were kept warm with her cozy mittens and slippers. Her final weeks were in the loving care at Carpenter Hospice in Burlington. Mom received such tremendous attention by the team of heartfelt caregivers. Should you be considering a cause in her memory, we would be delighted to encourage support to this extraordinary facility. We take comfort in believing she is now reunited with our Dad and their many loving labs throughout the years. How blessed this world was to have her for 93 years! Cremation has taken place. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
