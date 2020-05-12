(1931-2020) On May 3, 2020, mom passed from this world to the next, while at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener. Joyce was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and moved to Cambridge (Galt) in 1949. She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Emmaline Payne, her son Garfield, her daughter Darlene, her husband Neil as well as all of her eight sisters and three brothers. Joyce is survived by her daughter Doreen Jensen (Arnold). Mother's greatest joy was in being a mother, wife and homemaker. Mother took her joy from her family and companion animals. She will be remembered with love by her family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and PSW's at Forest Heights. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca. My Mom Keeper of the house Baker of pies Giver of hugs Tutor of sums Fierce protector Of those she loved Was loved so much Will be missed so much Like the lingering scent of her favourite cologne I sense her love Unseen but present
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 12, 2020.