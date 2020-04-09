|
|
Our beautiful Maureen (aka Mho) passed away at her home surrounded by the enormous love of her family on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Maureen was the beloved Wife of Larry ("my guy") for 50 years, loving Mother of Cara Gerstein (Jeremy) and Chay Carmichael (Craig) and dog mom of Snickers (who she kindly referred to as "best dog"). Maureen was the adored Sister of Michele Gingerich and Renée Hadenko (Hal) and an incredible Aunt to her nieces Kate Gingerich (Trevor) and Adrienne Gumz (Alex). Maureen will also be dearly missed by countless friends and family near and far away. Maureen loved life and was truly grateful for every day she had with three of her most precious loves: her beautiful Grandchildren Morgan, Ben and Sadie. Gramma Maureen deeply loved Morgan's old soul, Ben's compassion and sensitivity and Sadie's tenacity and charisma. She will also be missed by her Grand-dogs Charles and Tyson. Maureen was predeceased by her Parents John and Margaret Hadenko (nee McDaid) and her Brother Johnny Hadenko as well as her Mother-and Father-in-law Carl and Sadie Hackbart. Maureen spent her life as a Creative. She was an exceptionally talented and well-respected kitchen designer at Home Hardware where she retired after 25 years in 2016. She was also a serious gardener and loved having her hands in the earth. Visiting Maureen and Larry often meant a tour of Mho's beautiful garden, followed by a boat ride around Puslinch Lake and then being treated to one of her phenomenal home-cooked meals. Maureen had an 'all are welcome' policy. You always had a seat at Mho and Lar's table, however, you needed to be up on your current affairs because Mho loved to right all the wrongs of the world over a meal with family and friends. Maureen loved music and was possibly Gordon Lightfoot's biggest fan. She was a romantic and saw beauty everywhere: lyrics to a song, a view of the lake or a style of architecture that moved her. She paid attention to the details of life. It was part of her grace and beauty. She cared about philanthropy and served on the boards of several local charities. Maureen's greatest legacy is that she loved with her whole heart. She was kind and generous and thoughtful. She lit up a room with her magic, her beautiful big smile and sparkling eyes, her colourful stories and her keen insight into the human spirit. She was an intellectual and she remained an insatiably curious life-long learner. Maureen loved to laugh, especially over a cold beer. She reminded us constantly that "Family is everything". She was truly our matriarch. We are all so very lucky to have walked this Earth with her. We love you so much Mho-cat. Cremation and a private funeral have already taken place at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A larger celebration to honour Maureen's wonderful and full life will take place at a future date. Maureen fought valiantly after a devastating stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Hope Spring Cancer Support Centre Waterloo Region or the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 9, 2020