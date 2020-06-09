Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home at the age of 94. Born in Toronto on December 26, 1925. She is predeceased by her husband Hugh Dunbar (1977), her parents James and Lucille Liggett and her granddaughter Rebecca. Survived by her children Greg Dunbar (Diane) and Sandy Narin (Bob). Grandmother to James, Melissa, Molly and Lisa. Great grandmother to Dyson, Emily and Allysia. Mavis was employed by Dumfries Mututal for over 25 years. Since retiring, she kept busy travelling, reading a good book, rowing with the Ancient Mariners Canoe Club and she loved to take care of her beautiful flower gardens. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family Celebration of Life will be held. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 9, 2020.