Passed away on September 1, 2020 in Guelph hospice in his 92nd year. He was born in Galt on May 23, 1929. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Bessie England, wife, Glenys England (Howie) and grandson David Armas. Survived by his children: Terry (Heather), Mark, Brad (Valda), Laurie, Todd (Marion) and Monty, his stepsons Paul and Wayne Eveleigh. Also survived by his grandchildren: Chris (Jenn), Kyle, Darcy (Emily), Brittany, Ashley, Ben, Eric, Jacob (Kelsey) and Nico, 8 great grandchildren. Brother of Bill (Dot, deceased). Uncle to Ron, Dan and Brian. Gord was an avid sports fan. He played both baseball and hockey in his youth. Thanks to all of the doctors and palliative care providers who supported Gord. A special thank you to the staff and volunteers of Hospice Wellington. As per Gord's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family.