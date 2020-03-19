|
|
With great sadness, his family announces that Michael passed away at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 24. Beloved son of Marty Murphy and Julie Murphy. Loving brother of George and Brittany. Cherished grandson of Dorothy Conway. He will also be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends both here in Cambridge and in Newfoundland. Michael struggled for many years with mental illness. He is at peace now and reunited with his grandparents John and Joan Murphy and James Conway, aunt Michelle Conway and cousin Christopher Conway. Michael enjoyed martial arts, computers and hockey, especially the Boston Bruins. The family wishes to thank all the doctors that have cared for Michael over the years. Family and friends will be invited to visitation and Services at the T. Little Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Cambridge (519-623-1290) to honour Michael. The date and time will be announced at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com once the details have been confirmed. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Michael's memory to Cambridge Memorial Hospital - Mental Health would be appreciated by his family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 19, 2020