|
|
Passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 40. I am Free Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free To follow the path God made for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, To love, to laugh, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way, For I found peace at last, that day. If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembering joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Oh yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with hearts of sorrow. My wish for you is the hope of tomorrow. My life's been full, I've savored much, Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Perhaps my time seemed much too brief, Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wants me now --- He's set me free. Michael, you will be forever loved and deeply missed by your family and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral Services will take place at Barthel Funeral Home on Friday, March 20th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Mount View Cemetery (80 Blenheim Road, Cambridge). Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 13, 2020