Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
(519) 653-3251
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael SADDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Garry Arthur SADDLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Garry Arthur SADDLER Obituary
Passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 40. I am Free Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free To follow the path God made for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, To love, to laugh, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way, For I found peace at last, that day. If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembering joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Oh yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with hearts of sorrow. My wish for you is the hope of tomorrow. My life's been full, I've savored much, Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Perhaps my time seemed much too brief, Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wants me now --- He's set me free. Michael, you will be forever loved and deeply missed by your family and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral Services will take place at Barthel Funeral Home on Friday, March 20th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, March 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Mount View Cemetery (80 Blenheim Road, Cambridge). Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -