Michael Raymond Doersam passed away on August 4, 2020 in Hamilton at the Juravinski Hospital. Mike is survived by his Wife Sally of Puslinch. Daughter Mikela of Vancouver, sister Diane Cerjak (Tony), children Jennifer Chilton (Chuck) son Cy Chilton, Michelle Richardson (Geoff) Children - Sarah and Bryce, Tony Witt (Robin) twins Jordan and Jonathan; Sister Judy Enomoto (Phillip) son Andrew lives in Japan; Brother-in-law Ron Witt (Lynn); predeceased by his parents Raymond and Mabel Doersam. Mike was born in Hanover, Ontario on June 30,1946, but he grew up in Ayton. He went to high school in Hanover and St. Thomas where he played Jr. B Hockey. He went on to earn a degree in Economics from University of Guelph where he also played hockey for the Gryphons. He worked at Eaton Travel and went on to start his own business - Cambridge Travel until his recent retirement in March of 2020. Mike enjoyed many years of playing both professional and recreational hockey. He was the first recipient of the Walter Rickard Memorial Award 1968-69 at the University of Guelph. He also played in the competitive International League with Fort Wayne Komets where he met his wife Sally, and then Port Huron Flags from 1968-1970. He played with the Hornets in Cambridge and chalked up an Allan Cup Win - 2 MVP awards and played on a couple of OHA Sr. A All-star teams. Mike was also involved as president of The Rotary Club for several years, a member of the board at The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce as well as CEO of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation and many travel Boards. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a small funeral service will be held at St. Clements Church in Preston at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. Father Peter will be officiating. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to the Crohnes & Colitis Organization, Heart & Stroke, or Canadian Cancer Society
