Peacefully on December 26, 2019. Loving wife of Christoffel. Cherished mother of Marie-Ann (Dale), Barbara (Don Ball), Pierre (Anne Marie), Jennifer (Jim) and predeceased by Pauline. Dear grandmother of Christine, Terry, Elicia (Leigh), Amanda (Ryan), Rebecca, Benjamin, Lee Anne (Jeff) and Crystal (Mark). Great-grandmother of Maddox, Skyla, Clover, Ethan, Isabella, Kye, Emery, Tiana, Gage, Reys, and Kylie. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Jeannette Robert. Sister of Jacqueline, John, Rosaire, Rock, Richard, Marie Andree and predeceased by Jean-Paul, Hortense, Marcel and Michel. Monique will be sadly missed by her many family and friends. At Monique's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Lung Association. God saw you getting tired, And a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you and whispered, " Come to me". A golden heart stopped beating hard, with working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.
