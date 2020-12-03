1/1
Muriel Jean BELL
With great sadness, her family announces that Muriel passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving mother of Debbie Kells and loving grandmother of Cody Kells and Freddy Doersam. She will also be lovingly remembered by her sister Joanne (William) Pettit. Muriel is reunited with her beloved son, David Bell (d. 2011). Muriel was a very ambitious person, who enjoyed her career as an executive secretary, working for various companies in Cambridge. She balanced her work with her love of her family and friends and enjoyed socializing at fun events. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place when it is safe to do so. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by her family.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
November 29, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mother Debbie. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lori Dannecker
Neighbor
