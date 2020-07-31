Muriel TASKER

With heavy hearts we announce Muriel's passing on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home in her 99th year. Muriel is the beloved mother to Brian Tasker, John (Anne) Tasker and Diana (Jim) VanderHarst. Proud and loving grandmother to Stephanie (Kurt), Carolyn (Mike), Neil, Michael, Jelle (Renee), Jason (Amanda), Shawna (Lance), Jeff (Ally) and great-grandmother to Nolan, Quinn, Alish, Nathan, Jessica, Jelle, Leona, Josh, Nathan and Lennon. Murial is predeceased by and together again with her beloved husband Bill Tasker, grandsons Mark Tasker and Greg Chambers and daughter-in-law Dorothy Tasker. Muriel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Muriel's memory to the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or to Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences.