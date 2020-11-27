1/2
Myles Norman THOMSON
1948-04-21 - 2020-11-21
Myles Norman Thomson, 72, of Cambridge, Ontario, passed away on November 21, 2020 at Stirling Heights Long Term Care. Myles was born in Fergus, Ontario to the late Graham and Norma Thomson, on April 21, 1948. He attended Arthur High School, and following that he worked as a Pressman and a CNC Operator / Machinist. Myles enjoyed woodworking and fishing and was proudly involved with St. John's Ambulance. Myles is survived by his loving wife Nancy Thomson, Daughters Tina Thomson, Maggie Ross (Jennifer), Sarah Thomson (Destiny), Grandchildren Alexander, Grace, Graham and Arya, all of Cambridge. Brother of Barrie (Barb) of Hamilton, and Dave (Lynne) of Cambridge, Uncle of Gregory and Mandi. Predeceased by his nephews Matthew and Michael Thomson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and/or the Canadian Liver Foundation. A private family service will be held at Belsyde Cemetery in Fergus. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David Street South, Fergus (519) 843-3100 www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
