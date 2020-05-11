Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and community member. Predeceased by her husband and best friend of 58 years, David, she leaves behind four loving daughters raised with "roots and wings" (Sandra/John, Carol/Monty, Janet/Aaron and Christine/Darin). Nancy's grandchildren were the light of her life. She is lovingly remembered by Stephanie, Lucy, Alison, Jayden, Mya, Lily, Noah and Gabriel each of whom have a favourite Grandma picture and recipe. Nancy was a former Bell Telephone operator and supervisor, a 4-H leader, and long-term member of Kirkwall Presbyterian Church. A funeral service and celebration of Nancy's life will be held in the future. For those wishing to make a donation in Nancy's memory, she supported many charities including the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be sent to McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home https://www.mckersie-kocher.ca/ .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 11, 2020.