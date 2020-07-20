Peacefully, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Owen Coles. Loving mother of Calvin (Barbara) Coles, Chuck Coles (Diane Brown) and Carol (Dave) Barter. Adored grandmother to Tyler, Natasha, Ashley, Angela and Aaron. Cherished great-grandmother to Casper and Maddox. Lovingly remembered by her sister Alice (Bruce) Bartleman, brothers Jim (Lynn) Porter, Gary (Barb) Porter, sister-in-law Joe-Ann Coles, brother-in-law Gord Patrick. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her brother Jack (Helen) Porter, Jerry (Lavern) Porter, sisters Evelyn Porter, Jean (Gord) Brethauer and sister-in-law Lannette Patrick. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE (96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650) on Thursday, July 23 from 6 - 9 pm. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place and be live-streamed on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cambridge Shriners or CNIB Foundation. Friends and family are invited to sign Nellie's online book of condolences by visiting www.couttsfuneralhome.com