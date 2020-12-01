1/1
Nettie Trixena (Hadfield) WILSON
March 30, 1923 - November 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Stirling Heights LTC at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Doug, and her son Timothy. Loving mother to James (Lynne), Thomas, Robin, and Catherine. Cherished grandmother to Joseph Miller (Amber), Brenda Craig (Martin), Theresa Sherrin, Tia Wilson, Terra Wilson, and Jared Wilson. Beloved great-grandmother to McKenzie and Caily, Kayden, Hailey, Tyson, Sicily, Destiny, Tristan, Raiden and Kairo. She will also be sadly missed by her special friend, Joan Parsons. Nettie is predeceased by her parents Frederick and Emily, and her siblings Charles, Stanley, Phyllis, Betty, Mary, Edna, Hazel, Nona and Hilda. In keeping with Nettie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Stirling Heights for their amazing care.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
