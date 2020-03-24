Home

Passed away at Guelph General Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by family in his 61st year. Beloved husband of Theresa. Predeceased by his parents John and Monica McColl. Loving brother of Ron (late Heather). Uncle of Ian (Dez), Lauren (David), and Kate (Keegan), and great uncle of Nora. Son-in-law of late Gene and late Mary Adam. Dear brother-in-law of Jim (Pat), Sue (Al), and Gerry (Cindy), and uncle of Nicki (James), Adam, Connor, and Alex. A private family service will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home. Interment Marymount Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. More details may be found on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Guelph Firefighter Benevolent Foundation or Cystic Fibrosis. Donation cards are available at (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 24, 2020
