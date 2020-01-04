|
Born August 3, 1923 in Finch, Ontario, to Hugh Cameron and Sadie Cameron (Robinson). She died at Lisaard House in Cambridge, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill her husband of 49 years (1996), brother Sheldon Cameron, brother-in-law Ed and sister-in-law Marguerite Couch. She will be missed by her family: daughter, Brenda, Waterloo, son Chris, (Sue Broadbent), London, granddaughter Tanya Couch and great-grandson Isaiah of Cambridge, her sister-in-law Jean Cameron, London, nieces and nephews Roslyn MacDonald (Couch), Edmonton, Doug Couch, Cambridge, Heather Hunter (Cameron), Calgary, Blaine Cameron, Burlington, and their families. Norma met Bill at a YMCA dance in Montreal 1944 when he was on route back to Halifax with the Air Force. In 1947, they married and returned to Bill's home town of Galt. There, they made their home and had strong friendships through First United Church and the Millcreek neighbourhood, and then on Champlain Blvd in Galt. Norma played a role in the family business, FN Couch and Co., was an involved mother, and an active member of First United Church for 70 years and the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she served for almost 40 years. The family would like to thank Norma's caregivers over the past month, both at home, and at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. In particular, grateful thanks go to Sue, Nathalie, and Tammy from Lisaard House who made her short stay there, possible and peaceful. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11 a.m., until the time of the funeral service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at Mount View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lisaard House, Canadian Diabetes Society or the would be appreciated by the family.