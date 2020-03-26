Home

Norman Frank DAVIDSON

Norman Frank DAVIDSON Obituary
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 in his 88th year. Loving husband of Laura (Dickin) and father of Donald (Linda) of Ayr and Norma of Windsor. Norm was passionate about his 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Norm and Laura would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Norm touched so many lives and has left a wonderful legacy. He was known for his big smile, great hugs and willingness to always give a helping hand no matter what the task. Norm was a proud member of Temple Baptist Church for over 30 years. Survived by his twin brother Kenneth (Kay), Robert, Margaret (John) Houghtaling, Donald (Virginia), Arthur, Gwen Naylor and sisters-in-law Pauline Davidson, Ruth Anne Tordoff (Ray), Carol, Linda and Jean Dickin. Leaving behind many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his parents Earl and Ruth (Wildfong), brother Gordon and sister Dorothy Remington, brothers-in-law, Paul Remington, Ed Naylor, Jack, Donald, Roy Dickin and Allan Scherrer and sisters-in-law Marie, Doris, Eleanor, Elaine Davidson and Dorothy Scherrer. A private service will be held for his wife and two children. Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Temple Baptist Church Building Fund or Saint Lukes Place Building Fund. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lounsbury Funeral Home.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 26, 2020
