1/1
Otto KIEFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1928-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Otto on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Margot (nee Mueller) (1999). Loving Onk to nephew Karl (Kathryn) and their family Kara (Rob) and Jake, niece Karen Spreitzer and her son Andrew and Perry Blocher (Sara) and niece Doris Batte and her family Sean (Becky) and Craig (Pam). Dear brother-in-law Trudel Edith Henkenhaf and Fritz Blocher. Predeceased by his brother Walter Kiefer (Hannelore) and Renate Blocher brother-in-law Bill Henkenhaf. Otto was born in Karlsruhe, Germany and was a long time resident of Cambridge (Preston). He retired from G.E. in Guelph after many years and enjoyed gardening, oktoberfesting and watching the Leafs play. Otto's family will receive relatives on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Please register on the funeral home web site to attend the visitation. Masks are mandatory. A private service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge. A public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Church, Cambridge would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Otto's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved