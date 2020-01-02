|
Passed away unexpectedly and tragically, as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Saturday December 21, 2019. Cherished and devoted parents of Michael Seebachan and Natasha Jagroop and her husband Vikash. Proud and doting grandparents of their first and only granddaughter Manisha Jagroop. Anita and Buddy will be sadly missed and forever remembered by their brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends were received on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Services was conducted in the funeral home chapel on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with the cremation service following at Parkview Crematorium, 355 University Ave. E., Waterloo, ON. As an expression of sympathy, donation made to Three Rivers Kids Foundation, would be greatly appreciated by the family.