Paige "Kristie" MCMURRAN

Paige "Kristie" MCMURRAN Obituary
With heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce Kristie's passing on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving mother to Jeffery A. McMurran, dear sister to Kevin Jones and Kelly (Steve) Watson, special aunt to Saxon, Tyler, Spencer, Austin, Tegan, Brooklin, Samantha and Jennifer and beloved friend to Annette, Donna, Tina, Nancy and Jen. Kristie is predeceased by her parents Reginald John Jones and June Kathleen Jones (nee Betts). She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online messages of condolence.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 27, 2020
