|
|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, surround by her family, in her 87th year. Loving mother of Mike (Janis) Devine, Marg (Anders) Freij, Pat (Fred) Guerin, Kathy (Fred) Ratford, Dave (Julie) Devine, and Steve (Krista) Devine. Cherished grandmother of Shannon (Jonathan), Kristine (Jim), David (Ingrid), Jessica (Micke), Rebecca (Micke), Victoria (Oliver), Patrick, Jeff, Tiffany, Danielle (Roland), Leanne (Allan), Tyler, Joshua, Mitchell, Sarah (Mark), Jennifer (Greg), Jacob, Carter and 20 great-grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by sons Daniel and Bobby, and by brothers Jim, Bern, Bill and Jack Doyle. The family would like to thank Dr. Achtymichuk for his compassionate care over many years and Emerg. Nurse Jeanette for her support and care given to Patricia in her last hours. Patricia's family will welcome friends and family at the Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge on Monday, March 2nd from 5-9 p.m. Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cambridge Self Help Food Bank, or the Lisaard House. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 29, 2020