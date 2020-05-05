Patricia McLean
Patricia Freda McLean (McCreadie), 78, died peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Greenwood Court in Stratford, with her daughter by her side. She was born January 13, 1942 in Galt to Robert and Freda (Thornton) McCreadie, and was the sister of David McCreadie and Gordon McCreadie, all deceased. Beloved and loving mother of Lianne McLean of Stratford, and William McLean (Deborah Orida) of Toronto. Devoted grandmother of Katherine McLean-Long, and Emiko and Kimiko McLean. Pat was a woman who embodied kindness, courage, and determination. She was a talented seamstress and baker, with a love of travel and her garden. Her journey took her from Galt to Toronto, Collingwood / Wasaga Beach, and finally to Stratford. She was the proud founder of the first women-only Probus club "Probus At the Beach" in Wasaga Beach, and a loyal friend to many. We are deeply grateful for the exceptional care of Dr. Sean Blaine, and the remarkable Wendy Dunn, NP and all the staff of Greenwood Court. A memorial service for Pat will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Court or to the Alzheimer Society of Perth County through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com Pat loved the freedom of swimming and sailing on the open water, or watching a bird glide high in the air on the current, unencumbered. She, too, is now unencumbered and free to follow the wind and water wherever they lead. From "To My Mother": "I watch her vanish in space; She came where I walked no more; But something was passed from her grace To the spell of the wave and the shore; And now as the glad stars rise, She comes to me, rosy and rare, The delight of the wind in her eyes And the hand of the wind in her hair." - William Ernest Henley

Published in The Cambridge Times on May 5, 2020.
